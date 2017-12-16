Sport

Rajoy: Spain WILL go to World Cup, and win!

By Saturday, 16 December 2017 10:35 0
Rajoy: Spain WILL go to World Cup, and win! Shutterstock/Twitter

SPANISH Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is confident that Spain will go to the football world cup.

Speaking in Brussels, Belgium, where he has been attending a European Union summit, the leader said: "I am absolutely convinced that Spain will be at the World Cup in Russia, and will also win."

His comments follow a spate of reports suggesting that football's governing body FIFA has warned the Spanish government over alleged political interference in the upcoming election of the country's new football federation (RFEF) president.

FIFA is able to suspend the membership of national teams if it considers that governments have unduly interfered with their respective football associations.

The RFEF has been led by interim chief Juan Luis Larrea since July, after former president Angel Maria Villar was charged with corruption.

And according to Spanish media reports, the National Sports Council has been in touch with the RFEF to discuss Villar's succesor.

This would be contravene FIFS's rules, which state: “Each member must manage their affairs independently and ensure that there is no interference by third parties in their affairs.”

The Pakistan Football Federation was earlier this year banned by FIFA over "undue third-party interference," and the Kuwait Football Association was excluded for two years from 2015 for similar offences.

Spain is among the favourites for next year's World Cup in Russia, and has been drawn alongside Portugal, Morocco and Iran in Group B.

Tags
« Chris Froome fails Vuelta a España drug test Real Madrid see off Gremio to bag third Club World Cup »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice