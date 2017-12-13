Chris Froome fails Vuelta a España drug test

RECORD BREAKER: Froome became the first Briton to win the Vuelta a España with his victory in September

BRITAIN’S most successful road cyclist, Chris Froome, is under investigation after failing a drug test during his victory at the Vuelta de España in September.

A urine sample provided by the 32-year-old, taken on September 7, reportedly exceeded the permitted levels of Salbutamol, a drug used to treat asthma.

Froome’s test revealed that the concentration of the drug was 2,000 nanograms, double the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) threshold.

According to reports, the four-time Tour de France champion could now face up to a 12-month-ban from the sport, but has vowed to “provide whatever information it takes ” to fight his case.

In a statement released on the Team Sky website, Froome said: “It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are.

“I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms (always within the permissible limits) and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader’s jersey.

“My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor’s advice to increase my Salbutamol dosage. As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose.

“I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously. The UCI is absolutely right to examine test results and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires.”

According to reports in the UK, lawyers and scientists on behalf of Froome and Team Sky are challenging the result of the tests which is why the news has only just been made public.