Barcelona draw Chelsea in Champions League knockout stages

FIVE-TIME European champions Barcelona will once again face Chelsea in the Champions League knockout stages as they were drawn together in the last 16.

The two teams have played each other a total of 12 times in the Champions League, Barca winning three and the current Premier League Champions winning four.

The sides last met in the 2012 semi-final, with Chelsea winning 3-2 on aggregate and going on to win the competition on penalties against Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, reigning champions Real Madrid were handed a tough tie as they were drawn against big spending PSG as a result of finishing second behind Tottenham in the group stage.

Manchester City will be positive about their chances of progressing to the quarter-final stage as they were drawn against Swiss side, Basel.

Manchester United face a potentially tricky fixture as they take on three-time Europa League winners Sevilla, while Liverpool travel to Portugal to take on Porto.

First legs of the ties will take place on February 13, 14, 20 and 21, with the second legs scheduled for March 6, 7, 13 and 14.

Draw in full:

Juventus v Tottenham

Basel v Manchester City

Porto v Liverpool

Sevilla v Ma Utd

Real Madrid v PSG

Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma

Chelsea v Barcelona

Bayern Munich v Besiktas

Meanwhile, Arsenal have drawn Swedish minnows Ostersund FK in the Europa League Round of 32.

Elsewhere, Athletico Madrid face Copenhagen and Real Sociedad play Salzburg.

There are tricky ties in Russia for both Athletic Bilbao and Celtic, as they take on Spartak Moscow and Zenit St Petersburg respectively.

Full Europa League draw:

Borussia Dortmund v Atalanta

Nice v Lokomotov Moscow

Copenhagen v Atlético Madrid

Spartak Moscow v Athletic Bilbao

AEK Athens v Dynamo Kyiv

Celtic v Zenit St Petersburg

Napoli v RB Leipzig

Crvena Zvezda v CSKA Moscow

Lyon v Villarreal

Real Sociedad v Salzburg

Partizan Belgrade v Viktoria Plzen

Steaua Bucharest v Lazio

Ludogorets v Milan

Astana v Sporting

Ostersund v Arsenal

Marseille v Braga