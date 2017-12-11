Progress for Spanish hockey after coming sixth

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
SPAIN finished sixth in the Hockey World League final, after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the 5th/6th place play off this weekend.
Belgium took the lead after 12 minutes following sloppy defending, but despite having a number of chances, Spain could not find a way back into the game.
Spanish fans thought they were about to equalise late in the final quarter, when it looked easier to score after a goalmouth scramble, but they hit the woodwork and the ball bounced clear.
Yet the team gave a good account of themselves against an excellent Belgian side who had beaten them 5-0 earlier in the tournament.
The World Hockey League ranks the top eight countries after a number of preliminary stages.
Australia beat Argentina to win the event, while hosts India came third and England a disappointing eighth.
The overall result represents progress for Spain – who were ranked tenth in the last World Hockey League, two years ago – but this year finished above hockey giants Holland, who beat England to finish seventh.
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)