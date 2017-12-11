Sport

Progress for Spanish hockey after coming sixth

By Harrison Jones Monday, 11 December 2017
Progress for Spanish hockey after coming sixth

SPAIN finished sixth in the Hockey World League final, after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the 5th/6th place play off this weekend.

Belgium took the lead after 12 minutes following sloppy defending, but despite having a number of chances, Spain could not find a way back into the game.

Spanish fans thought they were about to equalise late in the final quarter, when it looked easier to score after a goalmouth scramble, but they hit the woodwork and the ball bounced clear.

Yet the team gave a good account of themselves against an excellent Belgian side who had beaten them 5-0 earlier in the tournament.

The World Hockey League ranks the top eight countries after a number of preliminary stages.

Australia beat Argentina to win the event, while hosts India came third and England a disappointing eighth.

The overall result represents progress for Spain – who were ranked tenth in the last World Hockey League, two years ago – but this year finished above hockey giants Holland, who beat England to finish seventh. 

