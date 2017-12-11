Progress for Spanish hockey after coming sixth

SPAIN finished sixth in the Hockey World League final, after losing to Belgium 1-0 in the 5th/6th place play off this weekend.

Belgium took the lead after 12 minutes following sloppy defending, but despite having a number of chances, Spain could not find a way back into the game.

Spanish fans thought they were about to equalise late in the final quarter, when it looked easier to score after a goalmouth scramble, but they hit the woodwork and the ball bounced clear.

Yet the team gave a good account of themselves against an excellent Belgian side who had beaten them 5-0 earlier in the tournament.

The World Hockey League ranks the top eight countries after a number of preliminary stages.

Australia beat Argentina to win the event, while hosts India came third and England a disappointing eighth.

The overall result represents progress for Spain – who were ranked tenth in the last World Hockey League, two years ago – but this year finished above hockey giants Holland, who beat England to finish seventh.