Spain thumped in hockey quarter-final

Captain Miguel Delas in action for Spain at the Kalinga Stadium

AUSTRALIA came from a goal down to thrash Spain 4-1 and qualify for the semi-final of the hockey World League in Bhubaneswar, India.

However, Spain are not out of the competition and will now play off with four other teams for the 5th – 8th place rankings.

Marc Garcia had given the Spanish hope of defeating the reigning champions with a fortuitous strike in the 20th minute.

You can watch Spain´s goal – and the full match highlights – here.

But three goals in three minutes – two from Blake Govers – gave Australia a comfortable win.

All four of their goals were well-taken penalty corners.

They will now face the winner of Germany vs Holland, whilst Spain will challenge the losers of that match and one between England vs Germany and Belgium for fifth please.

Spain had been in excellent form in the pool matches, dispatching Argentina and European powerhouses Holland to finish second in the group, though Belgium brushed them aside in a 5-0 defeat.