BREAKING: England draw Belgium for the World Cup as Spain to face Iberian rivals

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
ENGLAND will face Belgium in the group stages of the World Cup with an Iberian showdown for group B as Spain face Portugal.
The Three Lions will also have to face Panama and Tunisia as they battle to make it out of the group stages.
Spain will face Morocco and Iran in a relatively easy group stage for the three-time European champions.
Here's the full draw:
World Cup full draw #WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/RtLzOe9Iwe— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) 1 December 2017
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)