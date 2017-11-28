English goalkeeper determined to make it in the Spanish Football League

WHEN the mighty Real Madrid welcome the Spanish third division team C.F. Fuenlabrada to the Bernabeu for a Copa del Rey match tonight (Tuesday) there will be an English interest.

Although he isn’t yet in the first team, 22-year-old goalkeeper Conor O’Keefe will be travelling with the team and cheering them on.

Disappointed that he was considered too short to find a place in a British professional football team, he decided to chance his arm in Spain, gaining a place at the University of Getafe and bombarding a whole range of clubs with his CV.

Along with his father and Spanish speaking girlfriend he drove to different clubs in the general Madrid catchment area but although he couldn’t even get into see anyone from Real Madrid, he was offered a chance to play with the Fuenlabrada second team and later this year he should be eligible to play for the first team if considered good enough.

There are very few English players in the Spanish Football League and Conor hopes to become a regular based on his performance rather than height.