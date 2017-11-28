Sport

English goalkeeper determined to make it in the Spanish Football League

By Tuesday, 28 November 2017 11:48 0
Conor O’Keefe on the pitch Conor O’Keefe on the pitch Conor O’Keefe Facebook

WHEN the mighty Real Madrid welcome the Spanish third division team C.F. Fuenlabrada to the Bernabeu for a Copa del Rey match tonight (Tuesday) there will be an English interest.

Although he isn’t yet in the first team, 22-year-old goalkeeper Conor O’Keefe will be travelling with the team and cheering them on.

Disappointed that he was considered too short to find a place in a British professional football team, he decided to chance his arm in Spain, gaining a place at the University of Getafe and bombarding a whole range of clubs with his CV.

Along with his father and Spanish speaking girlfriend he drove to different clubs in the general Madrid catchment area but although he couldn’t even get into see anyone from Real Madrid, he was offered a chance to play with the Fuenlabrada second team and later this year he should be eligible to play for the first team if considered good enough.

There are very few English players in the Spanish Football League and Conor hopes to become a regular based on his performance rather than height.

Tags
« Rafael Nadal wins doping claim case against former French Sports Minister

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Latest Tweets

About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
1,000 kilos of hashis found on the #CostadelSol by police https://t.co/oX7345GU90
About 6 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
A case of #madcowdisease reported in #Spain https://t.co/no9USwc7O1
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
That's an interesting make of #moped.... #Sevilla #Spain https://t.co/UofmfUMt4t
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Do I need a Spanish driving licence?