Rafael Nadal wins doping claim case against former French Sports Minister

FORMER French Sports Minister Roselyne Bachelot has been ordered to pay ATP World Number One Rafael Nadal €12,000 in damages over a doping allegation.

Nadal, who recently pulled out of the ATP Tour Finals with a knee injury, sued Bachelot for damages after claiming comments she made in a TV interview last year were harmful to his image.

The Spaniard had initially sought €100,000 in damages and now said that he will donate the compensation in full to a French charity.

Bachelot was also issued with a €500 suspended fine after the judge ruled that she was guilty of defamation.

In a statement posted on social media, Nadal said: “As you can see in the media, today is a happy day for me, my team and my fans.

“The French justice has resolved the case in favour of my honesty and integrity as a sports player.

“I want to thank all of you who believed in me. As I said before, the money from the fine will be donated to a French NGO.”