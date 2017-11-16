Sergio Ramos is Johnny on the spot as Spain draw with Russia

DOUBLE: Ramos celebrates with his teammates after scoring from the spot

SERGIO RAMOS scored twice from the penalty spot as Spain were held to a 3-3 draw against next year’s World Cup hosts Russia

It is the first time that Spain have conceded more than two goals since they were beaten 5-1 by the Netherlands in the opening game of their 2014 World Cup campaign.

Spain raced into the lead in the 9th minute after Barcelona’s Jordi Alba got on the end of a Marco Asensio cross to head the ball home.

They were put further ahead in the 35th minute when Real Madrid captain Ramos converted from the spot after Daler Kuzyaev’s handball, before Fyodor Smolov pulled one back for the hosts before half-time.

The hosts were level soon after the break after a fine finish from Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Aleksei Miranchuk.

Ramos was then fouled in the box in the 53rd minute, but picked himself up and went the opposite way with his second penalty to put the visitors back in front, but were pinned back late on with Smolov’s second to finish the scoring.

La Roja enjoyed 65 percent of possession but couldn’t break down the impressive hosts, who could have had a victory themselves but for an excellent late save from Manchester United’s David de Gea.

The result extends Spain’s unbeaten run this year to 10 games ahead of next year’s World Cup.