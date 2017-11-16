Sport

Elite Athlete Status aim for teenage swimming star Zoe

By Thursday, 16 November 2017 13:14 0
Zoe Connolly’s Elite Athlete aim. Zoe Connolly’s Elite Athlete aim.

QUALIFIED Advanced Open Water Scuba Diver, Zoe Connolly who successfully defended her Open Water Junior World Oceanman Female World Champion title in 2017 is eyeing further glory.

“I intend to participate in Oceanman for the third time in 2018. I’m going to try my best to maintain my title as World Champion,” said Zoe.

“Another goal for 2018 is to achieve Elite Athlete Status, as it will also help me get a place in a Spanish University,” said Zoe, who lives in Los Montesinos, Alicante.

“I am also aiming to get into the Spanish team for Fin Swimming. My aim is to win a medal in the Fin Swimming National Championships,” said ambitious Portsmouth born Zoe, who has lived in Spain for 10 years.

“Last year I was very close to achieving both goals,” said Zoe, who trains in the pool six days a week and also Fin-swims two days a week.

“When I don’t do double sessions I go to the gym for an hour, after swimming three times a week,” said Zoe, placed first, second or third in every race, with distances from 1,500m to 8km, in the 14 sea races during 2017.

“Each distance has its own difficulties. It always depends on the conditions of the sea,” said Zoe. “The most difficult part of any race is just after the second half, when the lactic acid kicks, and your muscles start aching,” said Zoe.

“It’s pointless putting extra pressure on. I do my best and have fun. I don’t think the experiences make it easier - you still give 110 per cent - but it helps you know how to swim it, what speed to go, when to go faster and slower,” said Zoe.

“It helps you to be able to control the waves - how to orientate yourself - and to not get lost or go off course,” said Zoe, who has been the youngest swimmer in a plethora of competitions.

“I wouldn’t say it puts extra pressure on me. It motivates me. It’s pointless putting extra pressure on yourself, over things you can’t control. I just go out there, do my best, and have fun,” said Zoe.

“To know, not only am I placed highly in my age group, but also one of the better female swimmers in competition, is a fantastic feeling,” said Zoe.

“Every time I finish a race the first question I ask my parents, who are watching is: ‘How many girls have come in before me?’."

“My parents signed me up for swimming classes when I was four and swimming has always been for me, without a doubt.

I started competing when I was seven and it’s been my life ever since,” said Zoe.

*NEXT WEEK: Zoe Connolly reveals the financial costs to compete - with competition costumes costing anything up to €400.

« WATCH: Spanish rider Marc Marquez is youngest four-time MotoGP champ Sergio Ramos is Johnny on the spot as Spain draw with Russia »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase