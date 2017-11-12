WATCH: Spanish rider Marc Marquez is youngest four-time MotoGP champ

MARC MARQUEZ has become MotoGP's youngest four-time champion after clinching the title with a third-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Honda rider from Cervera in Cataluña has now won four of the last five world championships.

He started the race in pole position and 21 points ahead of his nearest rival, Andrea Dovizioso, and only needed to finish in the top 11 to seal the crown.

But Ducati's Dovizioso crashed out of the race, won by Marquez' Spanish team-mate Dani Pedrosa, with Frenchman Johann Zarco in second on his Yamaha.

Marquez almost fell himself in a dramatic season finale, running wide into a gravel trap with seven laps remaining.

Afterwards he said: "During the race I was trying to be calm and control the situation, but then I thought now it is time to push, because I felt really good.

"In turn one I lost concentration on the break point, I broke too late and, you know, Marquez-style until the end!"

Dovizioso was stuck in fifth place behind team-mate Jorge Lorenzo, before both fell a lap after Marquez' wobble.

“I‘m happy because we tried until the end, and it was open until 10 laps to the end,” said the Italian.

”It was really on the limit from the first lap. At the beginning I wanted to overtake Jorge, but in some corners I was slower. So at the end he created a good pace and it was good for me to follow him.

“I was able to stay with them but we were over the limit for all the race. We both did a mistake but we have to be happy about the championship.”

Marquez, who has won all his titles with Honda, also becomes the youngest man to win six world motorcycling championships ahead of Italian legend Valentino Rossi, and the first rider in 69 years of grand prix events to win at least five races for eight consecutive seasons.