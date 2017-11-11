Sport

Marc Marquez takes edge in title decider after claiming pole in Spain

By Saturday, 11 November 2017 21:29 0
Marc Marquez takes edge in title decider after claiming pole in Spain Shutterstock

HONDA's Marc Marquez appears set to clinch his fourth MotoGP title in five years after claiming pole position in the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Catalan can finish 11th and still be crowned champion.

His only rival, the Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, qualified ninth as Marquez bagged pole for the eighth time this season.

And the advantage comes despite a crash in his final qualifying session during which he posted the winning time of one minute 29.897 seconds, 0.349 quicker than second-placed Frenchman Johann Zarco on his Tech3 Yamaha, with Suzuki's Andrea Iannone in third.

Marquez leads Dovizioso by 21 points with 25 available in Sunday's final race of the season.

Tags
« Brazil tough nut to crack for England after Germany test WATCH: Spanish rider Marc Marquez is youngest four-time MotoGP champ »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase