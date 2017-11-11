Marc Marquez takes edge in title decider after claiming pole in Spain

HONDA's Marc Marquez appears set to clinch his fourth MotoGP title in five years after claiming pole position in the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old Catalan can finish 11th and still be crowned champion.

His only rival, the Italian Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso, qualified ninth as Marquez bagged pole for the eighth time this season.

And the advantage comes despite a crash in his final qualifying session during which he posted the winning time of one minute 29.897 seconds, 0.349 quicker than second-placed Frenchman Johann Zarco on his Tech3 Yamaha, with Suzuki's Andrea Iannone in third.

Marquez leads Dovizioso by 21 points with 25 available in Sunday's final race of the season.