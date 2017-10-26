Sport

International Rugby 7’s tournament set for Elche RFC

By Thursday, 26 October 2017 18:58 0
MEDALLISTS: Great Britain reached the final of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games MEDALLISTS: Great Britain reached the final of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games ©@Mirrorsport/Twitter

ELCHE RFC are set to host their 2nd International Rugby 7’s tournament this weekend, which will feature a number of squads that competed in the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil.

The two-day event, which occurs on Friday and Saturday, will feature both women’s and men’s tournaments.

The men’s tournament will see 2016 Olympic Quarter-finalists France go up against Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

Six teams will participate in the women’s tournament, including Olympic Silver medallists Great Britain, France, Ireland, Spain, Portugal as well as the Valencian regional team.

On Friday, matches start at 4pm and finish around 8pm, with Saturday fixtures starting from 10am and finishing roughly around 3pm

Friday tickets are priced at €8 each, with Saturday tickets €12 and both days €15.

For more information and tickets contact Garry on 692 767 242, or at Costa Cobras training on Monday and Wednesday at Daya Vieja or at Zoco Market.

