Cristiano Ronaldo wins FIFA Player of the Year award

By Tuesday, 24 October 2017 10:14 0
REAL RULE: Ronaldo (left) took home the award alongside Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who secured the Best Male Coach award REAL RULE: Ronaldo (left) took home the award alongside Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane who secured the Best Male Coach award ©@SkyRevista/Twitter

REAL Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was named the best player in the world for the second year in a row at FIFA’s ‘The Best’ awards in London.

The 32-year-old won by a resounding margin with 43.16 per cent of the votes. Five-time Ballon d´Or winner Lionel Messi came second with 19.25 per cent and the most expensive player in the world, Neymar, came third with 6.97 per cent.

Ronaldo was instrumental in Real Madrid’s double winning campaign last season as Los Blancos secured the La Liga title and the Champions league.

The former Manchester United star scored twice in the 4-1 Champions League final win against Juventus as Madrid ensured that they became the first team in the modern era to successfully defend the Champions League crown.

Ronaldo will now set his sights on securing a record equalling fifth Ballon d’Or later this year.

In the women’s category, Holland’s Lieke Martens was crowned the Best player of the year after a string of stunning performances helped secure the EURO 2017 Crown for the Dutch.

The best XI was heavily dominated by La Liga players, with Ronaldo being joined by teammates Marcelo, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, and Luka Modric as well as Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta.

The team was completed by Juventus’ Gianluigi Buffon, Milan’s Leanardo Bonucci  alongside PSG pair Neymar and Dani Alves.

Zinedine Zidane was voted Best Male Coach and Holland Manager Sarina Wiegman took home the Best Women’s Coach.

