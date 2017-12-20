Ditch the pud for paella and have yourself a sunny little Christmas in Spain

WHILE many Brits will be braving the cold and unbearably crowded shopping expeditions during the holidays, others are shunning England entirely for a sunnier little Christmas in Spain.

A survey, conducted by discount website MyVoucherCodes.co.uk in October, revealed that a quarter of Britons surveyed will swap ‘boring’ UK Christmas for a festive getaway in the sun.

According to the Deloitte Christmas Survey 2017, Brits are set to overspend this December splashing most of their money on food (€159). So why not forget the traditional turkey blowout and opt for grilled ‘cigalas’ (crayfish) instead, washed down with a few glasses of Cava?

Shellfish, Iberian ham, grilled shrimp, clams with salsa verde, roast lamb, suckling pig, lobster stew, fudge, polvorones... the list of delicious Christmas dishes in Spain is long and moreish. But food and the weather are not the only reasons to be in the Iberian Peninsula at this time of year.

Spending Christmas in Spain is often a driving factor for many people looking to buy a new home in under the Spanish sun with a rise in the number of properties sold in the run-up to the festive period registered by Spanish house builder Taylor Wimpey España.

“In the UK, Christmas is a much more of a commercial holiday than it is in Spain. The UK’s emphasis on gift buying is much greater but here it is more about investing time in making delicious meals and spending precious moments with family. It’s a very different kind of holiday season and one that feels really special to experience,” said Marc Pritchard, Taylor Wimpey España's Sales and Marketing Director.

Although just two hours flight from the UK, Spain is increasingly seen as the ideal European country in which to enjoy a different winter. The festive season in Spain is fully underway and lasts until Epiphany on January 6.

On December 22, Spaniards are glued to their TV screen as the famous draw – the Loteria de Navidad – takes place, with families celebrating a big win if they got El Gordo.

Then follows, the most joyful celebration on Christmas Eve where families gather together for a sumptuous festive dinner.

The festive excitement culminates with the parade of the Three Kings on January 5 – the only day where inhabitants can enjoy a guilt-free treat – a traditional ring-shaped cake Roscon de Reyes.

The Spanish housing market is also set for a happy Christmas as Taylor Wimpey España has expanded its portfolio for the winter season with new seafront apartments available at Botanic in Costa del Sol for example.

Situated on an exclusive area of Benahavis, this private residential complex offers 3-bedroom apartments priced from just €365,000 + VAT – all designed in a typical Mediterranean style for both comfort and convenience.

The complex stands out for its eco-friendly features as each home use solar panels, high-quality thermal insulation, soundproofing and have minimum energy consumption – holding a ‘B’ energy certificate. All rooms are south-facing so the large open windows can enjoy stunning views from the sea and be open to the winter sun.

So, for those looking to ditch the Christmas pud for paella and truly live an ultimate Spanish experience, look no further than the new Botanic development!

• For more information please contact Taylor Wimpey España today on 08000 121 020 or visit www.taylorwimpeyspain.com for more information. If you reside outside of the UK you will need to call 00 34 971 706 244.