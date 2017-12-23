Medieval Spanish Hebrew bible sold to New York museum

PRODUCED in the 14th Century, one of just a handful of known examples of a Hebrew Tanakh created in Castile has been sold for a sum thought to be close to €4 million.

Originally to be auctioned by Sotheby’s with an estimated price of €2.9 million to €4.2 million it was eventually sold to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for an undisclosed sum.

The Tanakh is known as the Jewish Bible and contains the writings in the Old Testament which was eventually adopted by Christianity.

This particular illustrated bible - which is in exquisite condition - is the earliest known complete illuminated Hebrew Bible from Spain ever to be auctioned and was one of six recorded as existing in private hands.