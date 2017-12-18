World News

One view on the move forward to Phase Two Brexit negotiations

By Bremain in Spain Monday, 18 December 2017 16:25 0
Sue Wilson speaking earlier this year Sue Wilson speaking earlier this year Bremain in Spain

BREMAIN IN SPAIN a group campaigning for the UK to remain in the European Union and to protect the rights of British migrants living in Spain, comments on the confirmation by the European Council, last Friday, that Phase Two of the Brexit talks can start.

Sue Wilson, Chair of Bremain in Spain, commented: "It was no surprise that the European Council agreed Brexit negotiations can move on to Phase Two. Theresa May had hoped that this would mean the start of negotiations on trade but the EU has insisted that certain conditions must be met before trade talks can commence.

"It seems that the EU27 countries were not prepared to take May at her word - rather, they needed the agreements reached during Phase One to be more substantial than a handshake and a promise. Even with all the scurrying around from the Tory government, trade talks will not start until March 2018.

"While trade talks are on hold for now, it seems that the main focus of the next three months will be on a transition deal. The EU issued a statement on Friday outlining its guidelines and clarified that, during any transitional period the UK must abide by all EU membership rules. Therefore, the four freedoms would still apply and the UK would remain under the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice - a situation unlikely to please the extreme Tory Brexiteers."

British in Europe, the coalition of UK citizens' groups, of which Bremain in Spain is a member, issued a statement about unresolved citizens' rights. Jane Golding, British in Europe Chair, said: "The current state of talks offers some reassurance for many people, particularly pensioners who know that their healthcare and right to pension increases will not be affected, provided that a final agreement is reached.

“There's also some comfort that, subject to an overall agreement, we can continue to live where we are in the EU. However, big question marks linger over what will happen to citizens' rights during the next phase of the talks and the outstanding issues, such as free movement, are substantial and worrying."

Sue Wilson continued: "May frequently points out that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed - a position the EU has always taken. So, even if an agreement to keep our full bundle of existing rights is reached, if the deal falls apart, where does that leave us?

We must ensure that discussions regarding citizens' rights are kept alive during Phase Two and, when a satisfactory agreement is reached, we are protected in the event of a 'no deal' scenario. The Irish border issue has been kicked into the long grass and a distinct strand of negotiations will now tackle that issue. Citizens' rights also deserve to be treated as a distinct strand in the negotiations."

She concluded: "The main issues outstanding for UK citizens in the EU are: continuing free movement, recognition of qualifications, economic rights and future family reunification. We previously considered ourselves bargaining chips when we were being played off against EU citizens.

“Now, we must contend with potentially being bartered against tariff-free trade and a smooth transition. Citizens' rights are unfinished business - if May and Davis think they've heard the last of us, they'd better think again.

“Nobody deserves to lose any rights or freedoms, against their wishes, as the result of a non-binding, advisory referendum. Some people in the UK might not care about our plight but they need to realise that any rights we lose, they also stand to lose."

Tags
« European Union dedicates Princess of Asturias Award to Portugal and Spain Saudi Arabia bans cow imports from Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice