European Union dedicates Princess of Asturias Award to Portugal and Spain

IN October of this year, the European Union was chosen to receive €50,000 and the Princess of Asturias Award in the Concord category.

Previous award winners have been charities and religious orders around the world.

Yesterday (Thursday December 14) prior to a European Council dinner with Theresa May to discuss Brexit, the President of the European Commission, Jean Claude Juncker, the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, and the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani announced that they would donate this money to Spain and Portugal.

The idea being that this was a gesture to recognise the suffering that residents in both countries had experienced following the outbreak of catastrophic forest fires in both countries.

The leaders of both countries, Mariano Rajoy and Antonio Costa expressed their pleasure at this simple gesture which showed the strength and unity of the EU

Spain will present the funds to the General Directorate of Civil Protection and Emergencies whilst Portugal will manage them through the Revita Foundation.