Airline files for bankruptcy leaving thousands stranded

AFTER Lufthansa pulled out of a rescue attempt yesterday (Wednesday) due to EU Commission opposition, Niki Airlines filed for bankruptcy today.

All flights were suspended leaving an estimated 5,000 passengers stranded without flights although the airline website told passengers who had booked with tour operators to contact them for assistance whilst listing five ‘friendly’ airlines who may assist in returning passengers to Austria, Germany and Switzerland.

The airline which was part of the Air Berlin group (also in liquidation) has 20 aircraft and flew across much of Europe with seven destinations in Spain including Malaga and Palma de Mallorca.

The original founder of the low cost Austrian airline - which he sold in 2011 - former F1 racing driver Niki Lauda has reportedly shown an interest in making a bid for it.