Ryanair pilots to strike days before Christmas

By Tuesday, 12 December 2017 17:11 0
RYANAIR pilots have announced they will strike just days before Christmas.

Trade union the Irish Air Line Pilot’s Association said the majority of its Ryanair employed pilots in Ireland backed plans to strike on Wednesday December 20.

The Irish strike is likely to cause disruptions to flights during the busy Christmas period, with 360 pilots based in Dublin.

They join fellow pilots based in Italy, who plan to strike this Friday and German pilots who announced that a strike “can be expected at any time.”

They are all pushing for better working conditions.

