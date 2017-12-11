Baby milk contamination could hit children in Spain

A FRENCH manufacturer of baby milk which is sold in Spain has ordered a global recall of baby milk product due to fears of salmonella.

Lactalis which took over Granada based group Puleva in 2010 has admitted that so far 26 French users of the milk powder marketed under the names of Celi, Milumel and Picot have become sick during December.

A spokesman for the company which is one of the world’s largest dairy producers has told press sources that up to 7,000 tonnes of powder produced in a single factory in Northern France may have been contaminated but Lactalis is unable to determine how much is currently still in stores around the world.