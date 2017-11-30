Spain supports Republic of Ireland over post-Brexit border

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
THE Spanish minister for Europe, Jorge Toledo has told the BBC that Spain backs Ireland on the question of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic.
In an interview on BBC radio he said that his country supports “its Republic of Ireland friends"
He said that Irish counterparts had indicated that they needed greater assurances on the border and that he trusts them on this matter.
As the Irish government has made it clear that Brexit trade deal talks should not be entered into until there is a British commitment to ensure that there are no problems with regards to the Irish border, the Spanish support will be welcome.
Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)