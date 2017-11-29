World News

Outrage as Donald Trump retweets Britain First anti-Muslim videos

By Wednesday, 29 November 2017 13:47 0
TRUMP: Has 43.6m Twitter followers TRUMP: Has 43.6m Twitter followers Twitter

US President Donald Trump, with 43.6m Twitter followers, has caused a storm by retweeting three unverified anti-Muslim posts by Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

Jayda Fransen, 31, is a high-profile member of the far-right group Britain First, and is on bail facing four charges of causing religiously aggravated harassment.

The retweets are for:

• VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!
• VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!
• VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!

Twitter flags all three videos as ‘This media may contain sensitive material.' and the Euro Weekly News has decided not to show them.

Fransen responded on Twitter with, "THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS“

trump tweet 1

trump tweet 2

Tags
« Belgium delays extradition hearing of ex-Catalan leaders

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create World News Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from World News? Subscribe here.

Latest Tweets

About 4 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
When it rains it pours in #Spain... #Andalucia #Floods https://t.co/QekwUoRFLY
About 7 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#BREAKING Train derailed on its way to #Malaga https://t.co/mYpixoUVyM
About 8 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Definitely an improvement on the last one 😂#CristianoRonaldo #statue https://t.co/kKgSiQoWeC
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Scottish man held for cannabis charges in Spain left homeless

Green gaming is responsible gaming

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Wealth gap exposed in Almeria

Gibraltar macaques monkey around for Halloween

Gang leader and ex-officer jailed in Mallorca drug bust