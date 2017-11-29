Outrage as Donald Trump retweets Britain First anti-Muslim videos

US President Donald Trump, with 43.6m Twitter followers, has caused a storm by retweeting three unverified anti-Muslim posts by Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

Jayda Fransen, 31, is a high-profile member of the far-right group Britain First, and is on bail facing four charges of causing religiously aggravated harassment.

The retweets are for:



• VIDEO: Islamist mob pushes teenage boy off roof and beats him to death!

• VIDEO: Muslim Destroys a Statue of Virgin Mary!

• VIDEO: Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!

Twitter flags all three videos as ‘This media may contain sensitive material.' and the Euro Weekly News has decided not to show them.

Fransen responded on Twitter with, "THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DONALD TRUMP, HAS RETWEETED THREE OF DEPUTY LEADER JAYDA FRANSEN'S TWITTER VIDEOS! DONALD TRUMP HIMSELF HAS RETWEETED THESE VIDEOS AND HAS AROUND 44 MILLION FOLLOWERS! GOD BLESS YOU TRUMP! GOD BLESS AMERICA! OCS“