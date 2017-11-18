World News

Belgium delays extradition hearing of ex-Catalan leaders

By Saturday, 18 November 2017 07:30 0
DELAY: Puigdemont could run his party’s campaign for the regional elections from Belgium DELAY: Puigdemont could run his party’s campaign for the regional elections from Belgium Shutterstock

A COURT  in Brussels has delayed the extradition arguments of ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four former ministers until December.

This would allow Puigdemont to run his party’s campaign for the regional elections on December 21 from Belgium.

He can run in the election unless he is convicted.

After the first court session Puigdemont’s lawyer, Paul Bekaert, said, “We will argue the case on December 4.”

Two further appeals will be possible and a final ruling might only come only after the December 21 elections.

The five fled to Belgium saying they feared they wouldn’t receive a fair hearing in Spain to face rebellion, sedition and embezzlement charges.

