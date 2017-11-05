World News

26 dead in church shooting in America

By Sunday, 05 November 2017 22:17 0
MASS SHOOTING: Emergency services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County MASS SHOOTING: Emergency services at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County Twitter / Max Massey

A GUNMAN in 'full gear' has opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County, Texas in America slaying half of the congregation.

A senior police office said 26 people and have been killed and 24 injured in a town with a population of just 683.

It is reported that a five-year-old child was among the victims.

Police sources say the lone gunman, Devin Kelley, was later found dead after escaping the scene of the massacre.

Texas governor Greg Abbott released a statement saying, “While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act

“I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."

