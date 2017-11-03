Users worldwide unable to chat on WhatsApp

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
WHATSAPP has stopped working for millions of users around the world.
The world’s most used messaging service has been experiencing intermittent crashes, leaving many unable to use it.
Users from India, Spain, the UK and most of Europe have taken to social media to complain about the services, although some have seen the lighter side.
The Guardia Civil confirmed rumours that WhatsApp was not working in Spain with a Tweet that read: “Don’t go crazy with your WhatsApp.
“The service has gone down (but there is more to life than chatting, we promise)”
No te vuelvas [email protected]?con tu #WhatsApp— Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) November 3, 2017
Hay una caída de servicio (pero hay vida más allá del chat, te lo prometemos)
??pic.twitter.com/4xg5i6f6YD
It is unclear at the time of writing what has caused the crash.
One Twitter user has blamed ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, saying "WhatsApp has left with Puigdemont."
El servidor de WhatsApp se ha ido con Puigdemont. pic.twitter.com/9K8JdnufOq— ?Migue? (@Miguevcf) November 3, 2017
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)