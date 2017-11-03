Users worldwide unable to chat on WhatsApp

WHATSAPP has stopped working for millions of users around the world.

The world’s most used messaging service has been experiencing intermittent crashes, leaving many unable to use it.

Users from India, Spain, the UK and most of Europe have taken to social media to complain about the services, although some have seen the lighter side.

The Guardia Civil confirmed rumours that WhatsApp was not working in Spain with a Tweet that read: “Don’t go crazy with your WhatsApp.

“The service has gone down (but there is more to life than chatting, we promise)”

No te vuelvas [email protected]?con tu #WhatsApp

Hay una caída de servicio (pero hay vida más allá del chat, te lo prometemos)

??pic.twitter.com/4xg5i6f6YD — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) November 3, 2017

It is unclear at the time of writing what has caused the crash.

One Twitter user has blamed ex-Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, saying "WhatsApp has left with Puigdemont."