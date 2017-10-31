Truck driver kills eight in cycle route terror attack in New York

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
EIGHT people have been killed in a terror vehicle attack on a cycle path near the 9/11 memorial site in Lower Manhattan, New York.
At least ten more people have been injured.
Witnesses have described seeing a white, badly-damaged, flatbed rental truck at the scene after it struck pedestrians and cyclists.
Shocking video posted on social media shows multiple casualties lying on the ground with debris scattered around them.
Officials said Uzbekistan national Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov was shot in the stomach by a policer after he jumped from the truck with two replica guns. He is expected to survive after undergoing surgery.
