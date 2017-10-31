Europol launch new SIRIUS platform to facilitate online investigations

World News

MORE than 100 professionals including law enforcement and government authorities from EU member states have overseen the launch of  a new tool to help in online investigations.

Representatives from 30 countries and more than 60 different organisations including representatives from Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Uber attended the unveiling of the new SIRIUS platform at Europol headqaurters.

SIRIUS is a secure web platform for law enforcement professionals, which allows them to share knowledge, best practices and expertise in the field of internet-facilitated crime investigations, with a special focus on counter-terrorism.

It offers an innovative collaborative approach by providing investigators with a platform to quickly and efficiently exchange know-how, manuals and advice, as well as tools to help them analyse the information received by the different online service providers.

The platform also addresses other challenges in criminal investigations, such as streamlining the requests to online service providers, and improving the quality of the responsive record.

