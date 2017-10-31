Man wanted for beheading his two-year-old daughter arrested in Spain

BEHEADING: Man is taken into custody by Spain's National Police

ONE of the most wanted men in Germany has been arrested in the north of Spain.

A huge international police manhunt swung into action after the body of the man’s two-year-old daughter was found dead in the family home in Hamburg, Germany.

It was feared the man had left the country and an international search order was issued.

Spain’s National Police traced the man, a 33-year-old of Pakistani origin, and arrested him in Gipuzkoa (San Sebastián) in the Basque country.

The man had sought refuge at the home of a friend.

He will now face extradition back to Germany.