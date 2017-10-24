Global crackdown on €850million airline ticket fraud

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
ALMOST 200 individuals suspected of travelling with airline tickets bought using stolen, compromised or fake credit card details have been detained in a major international law enforcement operation targeting fraudsters.
UK and Spanish authorities, airline representatives, payment card companies, online travel agencies and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) worked together with experts from Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre to identify suspicious transactions and provide confirmation to law enforcement officers deployed in the airports.
IATA estimates that the airline industry loses over €850million per year as a result of the fraudulent online purchases of flight tickets.
Between 16 and 20 October 2017, 61 countries, 63 airlines and six online travel agencies were involved in the tenth Global Airport Action Days (GAAD) which took place at over 226 airports across the world.
During the action week, 298 suspicious transactions were reported.
As a result, 195 people were detained, denied boarding, questioned by police and charged.
Several people were caught trying to traffic drugs from Latin America to Europe, frequently flying back and forth using fraudulently purchased tickets.
The European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) also deployed officers to 20 airports, assisting in the detection of identity fraud, fake documents and irregular migration.
Europol’s Executive Director, Rob Wainwright said, "Airline ticket fraud poses a range of security issues, and we cannot allow anyone, in particular serious criminals and terrorists, to travel around the world anonymously and to endanger others.
“This is why Europol, together with its private partners, needs to further extend these global initiatives, allowing for police and the private sector to share information about suspicious online activities to make life as hard as possible for criminals."
INTERPOL’s Paul Stanfield, said, "Fraudulent online transactions are highly profitable for organised crime, and are often tied to other activities which include cybercrime, illegal immigration, human trafficking and terrorism.
“Global Airport Action Days is therefore an important cross-sector collaborative operation against the transnational organised criminal networks behind fraudulent airline ticket purchases and other criminal activities."
Passengers should be cautious when purchasing airline tickets online:
If you become a victim of online ticket fraud keep all the evidence and report it to the police.
