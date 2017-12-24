Gogglebox star Leon Bernicoff dies in Liverpool after short illness

THE sometimes irritable and often very funny Liverpudlian Leon Bernicoff who came to fame with wife June in Channel 4s Gogglebox has died in hospital aged 83.

Often told off by June for eating too much, he passed away after a short illness and his death has attracted a huge number of tributes from fellow reality stars, celebrities and the general public.

June tweeted today (Sunday) “Thank you Folks for all your wonderful messages. Leon would have loved reading them & hearing how much he was loved. Goodnight & God Bless!”

The couple were the first ‘critics’ to appear on the innovative and amusing show when it first broadcast in 2013 and appeared in all 10 series of the Bafta Award winning programme.

The amiable but sometimes caustic former head teacher and life-long Everton fan will be missed by family and fans.