CHRISTMAS CHAOS: Bristol Airport grinds to halt after plane skids off runway

By Friday, 22 December 2017 15:18 0
CHAOS: The scene at Bristol airport CHAOS: The scene at Bristol airport @MeghannJES/Twitter

FLIGHTS at Bristol Airport are suffering cancellations and delays after an incident involving a BMI pasenger jet earlier today.

According to the airport, an Embraer  145 plane, which had just landed from Frankfurt, left the runway while taxiing to the airport.

None of the 25 people on board were injured in the incident but the airport has now come to a standstill with many flights diverted, delayed and even cancelled.

Flights into Bristol from Both Malaga and Barcelona have been diverted, while an Alicante flight has been delayed. 

Departures from Bristol airport to Arrecife, Madrid, Malaga, Barcelona and Alicante are all expected to be delayed. 

Travelling passengers are advised to contact their airline directly for the latest information.

A statement released by the airport at 1:50pm this afternoon, said: “After landing at Bristol Airport at 11.36 this morning an Embraer 145 inbound from Frankfurt (flight number BM1822) left the runway while taxiing. 

“Passengers were disembarked and returned to the terminal by coach.  None of the 25 people on board were hurt.

“The runway remains closed while information is gathered to aid investigation of the incident.  The aircraft will then need to be towed to a stand and any debris cleared from the runway before flights can resume.   

“While it is too early to speculate about the cause of the incident, we are confident that it was not related to the low visibility conditions currently being experienced.

“We thank passengers for their patience while we continue to work to resume operations as soon as possible.  In the meantime, all passengers are advised to contact their airline to obtain the latest flight information. Additional staff are on hand in the terminal to assist passengers.”

