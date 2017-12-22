FEELING BLUE: British passports ditching EU burgundy after Brexit

BRITISH passports will revert to a navy blue colour after the UK has left the European Union Immigration Minister Brandon Lewis has announced.

The new passport design will be one of the most secure travel documents in the world with new features to protect against fraud and forgery.

Mr Lewis said, "Leaving the EU gives us a unique opportunity to restore our national identity and forge a new path for ourselves in the world."

However, Wrekin Conservative MP Mark Pritchard has expressed concerns that the British passports could be made in the EU.

He told the Commons that he understood the new UK passport could be "designed and printed" in Berlin, Germany from 2019.

"Made in Berlin, rather than made in Britain."

Nigel Farage was in celebratory mood. This morning he tweeted, “In the 2016 referendum, we wanted our passports back. Now we've got them back!”