ELF BEHAVING BADLY: Poundland’s Christmas campaign causes stir on social media

WARNING: GRAPHIC SEXUAL CONTENT

POUNDLAND’s Christmas social media campaign has caused a stir on social media today (Thursday) after releasing what has been described as their most outrageous post to date.

The budget retailer’s social media streams have posted regular photos of a festive elf up to mischievous business over the Christmas holidays, with today’s update causing the most talk yet.

Today’s post shows the festive elf in a graphic sexual position with a female toy.

The image has since been removed and replaced after Twinings Tea , whose product featured in the initial image, tweeted to say that they had ‘no involvement’ in the post.

We are aware of an image that is circulating that misuses our product. This is to confirm that we had no involvement in this and that it is obviously not reflective of our brand values. — Twinings Tea (@TwiningsTeaUK) December 21, 2017

Older posts also show the festive elf in very ‘naughty circumstances.'

I really don't know what side of the fence I am on this one. Is this offensive? Not particularly. Is this funny? Yes. But should the official @Poundland Twitter be tweeting these? I'm really not sure it's professional, but it's damn-sure hilarious. — C M 50:50 (@IpsaVeroCM) December 21, 2017

The bizarre updates, which began at the beginning of December, have been met with a range of responses; with some find the posts highly amusing, while other social media users have condemned the tweets.

However, the posts were also met with negative responses.

How do you take your social media posts? One lump of outdated misogyny completely ignoring the current international agenda, or two? ?♀️@Poundland https://t.co/3imNJlC7u3 — Women's Aid (@womensaid) December 21, 2017

Women’s Aid, the national charity working to end domestic abuse, have criticised the posts, sayig: How do you take your social media posts? One lump of outdated misogyny completely ignoring the current international agenda, or two?” Twitter user Connie Nolan reported the post as it “incites violence against women” while fellow tweeter Mark Howson also said that the posts were in “bad taste”.