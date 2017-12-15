Royal Wedding date to clash with FA Cup Final

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A SHORT statement issued by Kensington Palace today stated that His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on Saturday May 19 next.
This news follows the earlier announcement that Prince Harry (as he is more colloquially known) and the American actress were engaged,
The wedding ceremony which will take place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle falls on the same day as the 2018 Cup final.
As President of the Football Association, Prince William may find himself in a dilemma as to which event he should attend.
