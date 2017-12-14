UK

Another Brexit blow for May

By Thursday, 14 December 2017 10:41 0
Not happy: May was expected to win the vote ahead of her trip to Brussels today Not happy: May was expected to win the vote ahead of her trip to Brussels today Shutterstock

THERESA MAY suffered another humiliating Brexit blow as her government was defeated in Parliament for the first time.

Ahead of a trip to Brussels today, the prime minister saw 11 of her MPs vote against the government to inflict a surprise defeat which underlines her fragile position.

MPs narrowly voted 309-305 in favour of giving Parliament a “meaningful” final say on the Brexit deal, before the government agrees terms in March 2019.

During a dramatic day in parliament, the government desperately tried to persuade MPs not to support Dominic Grieve’s amendment.

But despite concessions, Grieve announced it was “too late” and joined DUP, Labour and SNP politicians in voting against his government.

The 11 Tory rebels have since been branded treacherous by some in their own party and sections of the British press.

One of the rebels, Stephen Hammond, was later sacked as vice-chair of the Conservative party.

The vote is unlikely to derail the Brexit process as experts believe MPs will not reject the government’s deal and risk Britain crashing out of the EU.

Many MPs reportedly expected the government to win the vote until the announcement was made to a noisy House of Commons.

It is the first time May has lost a vote that changes the law since she became prime minister 18 months ago.

A Downing Street spokesman said: “Today the European Parliament voted to move on to the next phase of talks in our departure from the European Union, and tomorrow the Prime Minister will be attending European Council in Brussels, working towards the deep and special partnership we all want to see.

“We respect the will of the House, and will continue to focus on preparing the country to leave the EU in March 2019.”

Tags
« UK father wins legal battle over term-time Disney World trip It’s a Girl! »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice