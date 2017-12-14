EasyJet adds new destination and extra summer routes to Spain in 2018

EASYJET: New destination from UK to Spain for summer 2018

LOW-COST airline easyJet is adding 20 new summer holiday routes from the UK to Europe in 2018 – including one new destination in Spain.

It will join a number of other operators, including Flybe, Jet2.com, Ryanair, Thomas Cook and Tui, who already fly to Reus airport, near Tarragona.

Reus airport receives a large amount of tourist traffic from passengers destined for the beach resorts of Salou and Cambrils as well as for Barcelona, which is approximately 100 km (62 mi) to the northeast. It is also close to one of Europe's largest theme parks, PortAventura World.

The new easyJet routes to Spain for summer 2018 are:

• Belfast to Valencia

• Bristol to Sevilla

• London Luton to Reus

The company is also adding more services to existing destinations.

UK country director Sophie Dekkers said: “We’re really pleased to be launching 20 new routes for the summer 2018 schedule.

“Passengers can look forward to fantastic European destinations, whether they are travelling for business or leisure.

“EasyJet is excited to be continuing to expand, providing low fares and friendly customer service to our passengers.” Easyjet had a record year for passengers last year – flying more than 80 million passengers - a 10 percent increase on the previous year.