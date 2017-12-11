UK

Bremain in Spain reacts to the prospect of Brexit negotiations moving to phase two

By Bremain in Spain Monday, 11 December 2017 16:43 2 comments
Theresa May in Brussels with Donald Tusk Theresa May in Brussels with Donald Tusk No 10 Flickr

BREMAIN IN SPAIN (http://www.bremaininspain.com), a group campaigning for the UK to remain in the European Union and to protect the rights of British migrants living in Spain and the EU, comments on the news that Theresa May had made a "great breakthrough" in the Brexit negotiations.

The response from EU and UK-based citizens' groups to the news of a likely move to phase two of negotiations has been swift and scathing.

 British in Europe, the coalition of 10 UK citizens' groups - of which Bremain in Spain Chair, Sue Wilson, is a steering committee member - reacted with a rapid statement expressing its shock and surprise at the developments.

 Chair of British in Europe, Jane Golding, said: "This deal is even worse than we expected. After 18 months of wrangling, the UK and EU have sold 4.5 million people down the river in a grubby bargain that will have a severe impact on ordinary people's ability to live their lives as we do now."

 Sue Wilson said: "We did not anticipate that the EU would recommend moving to phase two of the negotiations at this stage - not when there are so many unresolved citizens' rights issues.

“We believed May's insistence that we were within 'touching distance' of an agreement was inaccurate and misleading. However, rather than resolve these outstanding issues, both sides have clearly agreed to lower the bar as to what constitutes 'sufficient progress'".

Wilson continued: "Even if we had suspected that a deal was imminent regarding citizens' rights, we were convinced that, regarding the Irish border issue, there was a long way to go. To discover the EU is willing to allow the Irish border issue to be kicked into the long grass is a major disappointment. Those issues are far from resolved and will no doubt remain a major bone of contention.

“As we are moving to phase two of the negotiations, citizens' rights issues will be buried under discussions of trade and transition. If the outstanding issues could not be resolved when we were supposedly one of only three priorities, what chance is there when we are one of many more?"

 She concluded: "The deal has not yet been endorsed by the EU27 but it seems unlikely that they will vote against it in Strasbourg next week, even if there are many dissenting voices, including that of Guy Verhofstadt.

“Yet again, our security has been sacrificed for the sake of the security of May and her government. Her actions this week may have provided a stay of execution for her as leader but have done nothing to alleviate the suffering of 4.5 million EU citizens who would be most affected by Brexit.

“Not only is the deal incomplete, it's not even guaranteed or protected. Furthermore, the Tories are crowing as if they've pulled off a major success that we should be celebrating and accepting with gratitude. I can assure you that British citizens in the EU are not celebrating or grateful but more fearful than ever of being thrown under the Brexit bus. We will continue to fight to protect ourselves in the best way possible, by fighting to remain in the EU."

Tags
« TV presenter Keith Chegwin dies, aged 60 The course of Brexit still doesn’t run smooth »

Comments (2)

  1. ronnie edwards

To quote Mandy, 'Well she would say that wouldn't she'

Certainly does not speak on my behalf, but then again Euro Weekly leans towards its title.

 
  1. #10414
  1. Mike Brown

Scaremongering by a tiny group of tiny groups that purport to represent ex-pats (none of my ex-pats club has ever heard of any of them!). Ex-pats have been living and working in Spain since well before the EU was invented and will continue to do...

Scaremongering by a tiny group of tiny groups that purport to represent ex-pats (none of my ex-pats club has ever heard of any of them!). Ex-pats have been living and working in Spain since well before the EU was invented and will continue to do so well after the UK leaves the EU. There has been a statement by the Junta de Andalucia that nothing will change no matter what the deal. So stop scaremongering thanks!

Read More
 
  1. #10410
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Are there too many repeats on TV during Christmas?

Latest News

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Sto…

Dec 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Costa del Sol beach

Lorry driver dies after crashing onto Co…

Dec 10, 2017 Rate: 0.00

These little piggies went to Alicante

These little piggies went to Alicante

Dec 08, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I #sport https://t.co/r5N4jJUw6n
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Pep Guardiola named in police report investigating Catalan independence https://t.co/wdsQkpYG6I https://t.co/QBbxuOhohb
About 1 day ago
From IFTTT
Spain leads the way in EU orange exports https://t.co/WlNkOdr6OG https://t.co/OnFY1KaS0q
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Weather alerts for whole of Spain as Storm Ana set to hit TODAY

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Spain celebrates glittering Michelin 2018 stars in restaurant awards

Charter flights from UK airports to Gibraltar trialled next July

EXCLUSIVE: Axarquia expat's home woe goes on as bank threatens to sell

Gibraltar ‘to fall out of the single market’

Spain's water crisis deepens as Rio Tajo dries up

Drug gangs cost taxpayers millions in stolen electricity in Spain

COLD SNAP: Weather warnings issued as parts of Costa Blanca and Andalucia go BELOW zero

   
 
   

 

 

x

© 2017 EWN Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. Telephone: +34 951 38 61 61. No part of this website may be reproduced without written permission from the publishers. All rights reserved. Todos los derechos reservados. 
Privacy Policy - Legal Notice