TV presenter Keith Chegwin dies, aged 60

By Monday, 11 December 2017 16:12 0
KEITH CHEGWIN has died at the age of 60 after a long illness, his family has said.

The Cheggers Plays Pop host passed away at home having been ill with a progressive lung condition.

A statement from his family said: “We are heartbroken to share the news that Keith Chegwin sadly passed away following a long-term battle with a progressive lung condition, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which rapidly worsened towards the end of this year.”

"Keith died peacefully at home shortly after midnight on December 11. His wife Maria, his daughter Rose and his son Ted were by his side.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank Severn Hospice for the kindness, support and care they have shown us all over the last few weeks.

"Keith was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend. We would respectfully ask to be left to mourn his passing in private."

