Former PR guru Max Clifford dies, aged 74, after collapsing in prison

MAX CLIFFORD: Collapsed in prison and died in hospotal

DISGRACED former PR guru, Max Clifford, has died of heart attack while serving an eight-year prison sentence for sex attacks on four girls carried out between 1977 and 1985.

He collapsed in his cell at Littlehey Prison in Cambridgeshire on Thursday and suffered a cardiac arrest in hospital on Friday.

Clifford had a high profile on the Costa del Sol with the Max Clifford Celebrity Golf Tournament raising hundreds of thousands of euros for charity.

Trial prosecutors portrayed Clifford as a successful manipulator who promised to boost his victims' careers and introduce them to celebrities in exchange for sexual favours.

Clifford was arrested by Operation Yewtree detectives in December 2012, and charged in April 2013.

He branded his accusers as "fantasists and opportunists" and described his arrest as "a nightmare".