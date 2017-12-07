Bremain in Spain slams May's strategy as deal deadline looms

Maybe Not: The PM has 48 hours to move talks on, after Monday´s “farce”

THE Bremain in Spain group have again slated the government´s Brexit negotiations as a “farce”.

The group – a coalition of 10 organisations who advocate remaining in the EU and protecting the rights of British citizens in Spain – were responding to Monday´s deadlock over the Irish border.

Sue Wilson, the Chair of the organisation, said: "We watched avidly as the latest episode of the farce unfolded.

"The three priority areas of citizens' rights, the exit bill and the Irish border have proved trickier for the UK government to negotiate than it expected, or led the country to expect.”

Theresa May has reportedly been told today that she has 36 hours to convince the EU that negotiations have progressed enough to move on to the next stage, following a day of bizarre drama on Monday.

The prime minister appeared to have come to an agreement with the EU, only for the Democratic Unionist Party – whose support the Conservatives are relying on for their majority – to veto agreements on the Irish border.

Mrs Wilson continued: "With the focus being placed on the Irish border, yet again citizens' rights are being pushed to the back of the queue. So much for us being number one priority in the negotiations.”

Criticising Theresa May´s negotiating strategy, she added: “The prospect of an agreement that 'sufficient progress' has been made in the negotiations seems increasingly unlikely.

“The government is caught up in delusional thinking.”

Claiming that the best way to protect British and EU citizens rights was to remain in the EU, she added that conclusion was becoming “ever more likely”.