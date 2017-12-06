Two men arrested for ‘planning to assassinate Theresa May’

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of plotting to kill Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street.

Head of the MI5, Andrew Parker, reportedly told the Cabinet how two men had been detained for allegedly plotting to assassinate Ms May by using a bomb to blow the gates off of Downing Street and then attack her with knives.

Mr Parker also told ministers that security services have allegedly foiled nine terrorist attacks on the UK in the last year.

The suspects, who were detained last week and charged with terrorism offences, are due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

According to the BBC, north Londoner, Naa’imur Zakariya Rahman, 20, is accused of planning to bomb downing street gates and then attack the PM while a second man, Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, from Birmingham, is accused of the preparation of terrorist acts and allegedly planning to travel overseas.