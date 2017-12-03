UK

EasyJet flight from Spain to UK diverts to France due to ‘disruptive’ woman

AN easyJet flight from Alicante to Liverpool was diverted to Bordeaux in France after a woman passenger became ‘disruptive.’

Flight EZY7124  made an 800-mile diversion after the woman was caught ‘drinking her own booze’ on the flight.

According to reports, she became disruptive when cabin crew queried her about it.

The plane was forced to land at Bordeaux airport, where she was met by police who escorted her off.

The remaining passengers were forced to wait for more than two hours before they could continue their journey.

A spokesman for easyJet said, "easyJet can confirm that flight EZY7124 from Alicante to Liverpool diverted to Bordeaux due to a passenger on-board behaving disruptively.

"The safety and welfare of our passengers and crew is easyJet's highest priority.

"easyJet's crew are trained to assess and evaluate all incidents. Whilst such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on-board and always push for prosecution.

"Police met the aircraft on landing and the passenger was escorted from the aircraft.

"The aircraft  continued to Liverpool and we would like to apologise to all passengers for any inconvenience caused by the delay."

