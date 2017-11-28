Prince Harry and Meghan's Windsor Castle wedding announced

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding date at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle has been announced.

The happy couple will marry in May next year in a place that is "close to the couple's hearts."

Kensington Palace has said the wedding will be paid for by the royal family, and Meghan will be baptised and take UK citizenship.

The Prince is, on the face of things, making a ground breaking choice as far as the Royal Family is concerned as he is marrying a divorced American actress of mixed race.

It was 81 years ago that the Duke of Windsor gave up the throne for the love of a divorced American woman and then in 1955, Princess Margaret decided not to marry Group Captain Peter Townsend also a divorcee, although in this case, it was not because of political pressure but because she was unsure of her love for him.

Despite the fact that the Queen and Prince Philip have just celebrated 70 years of marriage, their children have not been so successful with only Prince Edward still with his first wife.

Ms Markle had a history of involvement in charitable causes long before her blind date meeting with the Prince and she has declared that once married, she will give up acting and concentrate on humanitarian work.

The Government of Gibraltar on learning of the engagement announcement immediately sent the couple their best wishes and invited them to visit the Rock.