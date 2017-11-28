UK

Armed robbery jewellery thief, wanted in Spain, arrested at London's Heathrow Airport

Tuesday, 28 November 2017
ARMED ROBBERY: More than €200,000 of jewellery was stolen

A CHILEAN jewellery thief who was allegedly part of a gang who held up stores in Barcelona, Spain has been arrested by police in the UK.

The 38-year-old suspect was arrested as he landed at the London airport on a flight from Santiago de Chile, following a tip-off from Chilian police. He has now been extradited to Spain and is being held in custody.

One of the robberies in December 2015 was captured on CCTV from a shop where more than €200,000 of jewellery was stolen.

The four armed-robbers were chased by security guards and when one of the gang was cornered he opened fire.

Meanwhile, a fifth accomplice was at the wheel of a high-end vehicle, that had earlier been stolen, so the gang could make a fast escape.

During their getaway the thieves threw nails from the vehicle so that the tyres of the police vehicles that responded were punctured.

In June 2016 the Mossos police in Barcelona arrested one of the gang. He was extradited for his involvement in the robbery of an armoured van in September 2006 in the city of Santiago de Chile.

Earlier this year, detectives found another member of the group in Madrid. He had also been involved in the robbery of an armoured van in Chile in 2014.

Police have said the investigation is still open and further arrests are not ruled out.

