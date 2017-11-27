UK

BREAKING: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce royal engagement

By Monday, 27 November 2017 11:08 0
ENGAGED: Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle ENGAGED: Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle Twitter

THE Prince of Wales has officially announced the engagement of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle.

Kensington Palace confirmed, on Twitter, the couple became engaged in London earlier this month.

The Palace went on to say, “Prince Harry has informed The Queen and other close members of The Royal Family.”

“The wedding will take place in spring 2018. Further details will be announced in due course.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said of the engagement: 'We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together.'

Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.'

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh said they “are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness.”

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will appear for a photo call at Kensington Palace later this afternoon.

The couple will also take part in a broadcast interview to be aired this evening UK time.

