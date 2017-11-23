Mum-of-three dies while celebrating her 50th birthday in Benidorm

TRAGIC: Donna Proudfoot died while on the Costa Blanca celebrating her 50th birthday

A WOMAN who suffered a bleed on her brain while on a long weekend on the Costa Blanca to celebrate her 50th birthday has died in Spain.

Donna Proudfoot, from County Durham, was with husband, John, and other family members earlier this month when was left in a coma after suffering the bleed in the night.

The mother-of-three was rushed to hospital where she remained in a coma until she lost her fight for life.

Her treatment was covered by her European Health Insurance Card but friends had organised fundraising events in her home village of West Auckland.

The Northern Echo newspaper in the UK reports that fundraisers now plan to use any money that has been donated to have Mrs Proudfoot repatriated and to support the family.