UK

Mum-of-three dies while celebrating her 50th birthday in Benidorm

By Thursday, 23 November 2017 21:12 0
TRAGIC: Donna Proudfoot died while on the Costa Blanca celebrating her 50th birthday TRAGIC: Donna Proudfoot died while on the Costa Blanca celebrating her 50th birthday Shutterstock / Facebook

A WOMAN who suffered a bleed on her brain while on a long weekend on the Costa Blanca to celebrate her 50th birthday has died in Spain.

Donna Proudfoot, from County Durham, was with husband, John, and other family members earlier this month when was left in a coma after suffering the bleed in the night.

The mother-of-three was rushed to hospital where she remained in a coma until she lost her fight for life.

Her treatment was covered by her European Health Insurance Card but friends had organised fundraising events in her home village of West Auckland. 

The Northern Echo newspaper in the UK reports that fundraisers now plan to use any money that has been donated to have Mrs Proudfoot repatriated and to support the family.

Tags
« Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase