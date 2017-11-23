UK

Icelandic airline to launch daily flights between Spain and UK

Thursday, 23 November 2017
A LOW-COST Icelandic airline has announced new flights from the UK to the holiday hotspots of Spain.

The daily Primera Air flights from Birmingham Airport to Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport and Malaga will be operated from May 2018 on Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft with 189 seats.

Flights are expected to start from just £35. 

Andri Már Ingólfsson, the owner of the Icelandic-originated leisure airline, said, “We see a stable and high demand for our transatlantic flights from Birmingham to New York, Boston and Toronto.

“It has encouraged us to introduce more flights to leisure destinations in Spain that historically has been our core product and service in which we have an extensive experience.

“Flights to Mallorca and Malaga will improve the leisure flight schedule for travellers to already beloved destinations.”

William Pearson, Aviation Director of Birmingham Airport said, “After announcing new flights to New York, Boston and Toronto from Birmingham Airport in 2018, these new short-haul routes to Mallorca and Malaga will give those looking for sun and beach holidays closer to home greater low-cost choice from the Midlands’ leading airport.

“It is great to see Primera Air recognising Birmingham as a key strategic airport in its growth plans and we look forward to working with the airline when it launches next year.”

