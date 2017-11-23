UK

Flights back to normal after major power failure at Liverpool Airport

Thursday, 23 November 2017
POWER CUT: Liverpool John Lennon Airport POWER CUT: Liverpool John Lennon Airport Shutterstock

PASSENGERS were warned of disruption and delays at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after a power failure early this morning.

In a Tweet at 4.18am this morning the airport said, “A major power failure in the airport terminal is likely to cause long delays for passengers departing this morning. We are working to resolve the situation as soon as possible and apologise for any inconvenience caused."

In a later update at 5.43am  they updated, “Power has now been restored to the airport terminal following the earlier unexpected power failure. There is likely to be some disruption and delays in passing through the terminal whilst we get back to normal and we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

But in their latest Tweet, an hour ago, they confirmed, “Power has now been restored to the terminal- there are currently no delays to flights and the airport is operating as normal.”

