UK

Liverpool football fans claim assaults by Spanish police and stewards in Sevilla

By Wednesday, 22 November 2017 21:05 0
ALL SQUARE: Liverpool drew the game 3-3 after Sevilla mounted an amazing come-back in the second-half ALL SQUARE: Liverpool drew the game 3-3 after Sevilla mounted an amazing come-back in the second-half Twitter / @LFC

LIVERPOOL Football Club has said they will investigate claims that their fans were mistreated by police and host stewards in Spain before the Champions League match in Sevilla.

Fans took to social media in their droves to complain of delays getting into the game and heavy-handed treatment by match stewards and local polie with some fans being turned away.

The match kicked off with almost half of the away section empty and many fans missed their team take a first-half lead.

Reports also suggest fans were told to sit in any seat rather than the one they had been allocated at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

There were further claims, which have not been verified, of fans being assaulted by police.

A Liverpool FC spokesman said, "Following detailed and troubling accounts given by Liverpool supporters attending the match against Sevilla last night, the club is seeking to establish the facts regarding their treatment at the hands of the host stewards and local police force."

"The safety and security of our supporters is our paramount concern and we intend to gather all the relevant information before responding further."

A spokesperson for UEFA said, “We are aware that there were some issues at the away supporters entrances in regards to fans accessing the stadium.

“We have no further comment to make at this stage.”

A Sevilla spokesman told the  Reuters news agency, “(The stewards) are not Sevilla employees.

“In any case, the security tell us that at the entrances three English policemen, including their security coordinator, Liverpool's director of security and seven security assistants were present and in no case was there any complaint or reason for one, with access to the stadium and the time in the stands passing without incident.”

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side eventually drew the game after Sevilla mounted an amazing come-back from being 3-0 down in the first half.

Tags
« Plane searched after police eject man from flight to Spain Flights back to normal after major power failure at Liverpool Airport »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create UK Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from UK? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase